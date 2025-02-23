Ivan Schofield Acquires 37,500 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Ivan Schofield acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £102,375 ($129,343.02).

Ivan Schofield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Ivan Schofield acquired 28,300 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £78,391 ($99,041.06).

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 276 ($3.49) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £476.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 268 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.49). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 307.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39.

Hollywood Bowl Group ( LON:BOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 18.82 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a GBX 8.08 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

BOWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.31) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

