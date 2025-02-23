Stephen Oxley Acquires 27 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,451 ($18.33) per share, for a total transaction of £391.77 ($494.97).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

On Wednesday, November 27th, Stephen Oxley purchased 7,407 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,343 ($16.97) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.01 ($125,680.37).

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.0 %

JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,463.22 ($18.49) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,384.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,478.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,295.54 ($16.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

Johnson Matthey ( LON:JMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 57.40 ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 130.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.74) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($20.85) to GBX 1,500 ($18.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JMAT

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.