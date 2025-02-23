Black Spade Acquisition II Co’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BSIIU)

Black Spade Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:BSIIU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 24th. Black Spade Acquisition II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Black Spade Acquisition II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Black Spade Acquisition II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSIIU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13. Black Spade Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Get Black Spade Acquisition II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIIU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,944,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,241,000.

About Black Spade Acquisition II

We are a blank check company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.