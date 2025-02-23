Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.53 million, a PE ratio of 197.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridge Investment Group

In other Bridge Investment Group news, CFO Katherine Elsnab sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $25,516.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,637.73. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Dean Allara sold 10,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $90,387.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,150.63. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

