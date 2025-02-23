Theory Financial LLC Sells 10,661 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Theory Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF makes up about 2.7% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTF. KKM Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $537.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $80.92.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

