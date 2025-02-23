New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,378 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 268.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

