Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $416.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.77 and a 200 day moving average of $398.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

