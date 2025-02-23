Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,827 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,734,000.

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $119.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.20. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $101.06 and a 12 month high of $130.43.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

