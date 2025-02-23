Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Trading Down 33.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$454,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

