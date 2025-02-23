Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.46 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

