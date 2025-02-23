Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 990 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.7% of Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,868,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD opened at $304.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,205 shares of company stock worth $6,703,569 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

