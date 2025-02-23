Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 414,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 117,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,752 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

