Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.9 %

SNOW opened at $177.79 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $235.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,515,900. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 20,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $3,595,283.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,582,896.10. This represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,345 shares of company stock worth $67,286,835. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

