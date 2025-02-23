TCW Group Inc. Acquires 55,768 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,768 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $46,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $91.09 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

