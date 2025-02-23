D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $1.67 Million in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 286,296 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,752 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $3,905,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,757 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $132,495.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 959,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,369,167.16. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,676.20. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,436. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $85.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.42.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

