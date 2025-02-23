D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 178,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 137,946 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

