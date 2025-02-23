Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 53,444 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $248,000.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.