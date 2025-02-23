Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $28.22 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,915 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,222,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,947,000 after purchasing an additional 553,330 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $46.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

