Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 133,293 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,188,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $55,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

