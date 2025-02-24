Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report) by 167.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,876 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,384,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 485,633 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance

IAF stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.