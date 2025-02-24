Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report) by 167.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,876 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,384,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 485,633 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance
IAF stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $4.75.
About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
