Crescent Energy (CRGY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $889.39 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.16. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

