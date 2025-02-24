ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Stock Position Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,630.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 446,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 438,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

