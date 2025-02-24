Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Holdings Boosted by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,976,000 after acquiring an additional 97,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 11,621.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 558,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,679,000 after acquiring an additional 553,435 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 487,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED opened at $90.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.