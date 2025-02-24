Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 4,807 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,660,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000.

Shares of FDIS opened at $94.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

