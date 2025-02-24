Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MTN opened at $158.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.60 and a 12 month high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

