Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $976,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

OBDC stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

