Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $150.45 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

