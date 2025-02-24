B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires 8,347 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,464,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 755,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 220,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 115,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $53.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $449.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.