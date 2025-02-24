B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $28,540,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $54.01 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
