Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 973 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $176.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

