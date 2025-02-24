Olympiad Research LP Decreases Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Olympiad Research LP cut its position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert E. Claypoole sold 28,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $261,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,172.40. This trade represents a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $66,214.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,745.23. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,932 shares of company stock valued at $512,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Bioventus Stock Up 0.6 %

Bioventus stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Bioventus Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

