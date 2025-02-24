Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OWL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.48.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $22.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 129.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,309,000 after buying an additional 9,917,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,943,000 after buying an additional 9,794,102 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,278.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $137,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,868 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

