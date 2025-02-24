Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,192 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 126.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHQ opened at $32.22 on Monday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

