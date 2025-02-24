Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $82.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $891,535.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,657.42. The trade was a 63.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BXP opened at $68.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 688.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 3,920.00%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

