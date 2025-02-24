BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

PZA opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

