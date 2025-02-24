Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Issues Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 3.2 %

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.07. 481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Stories

