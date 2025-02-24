SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raises Dividend to $1.11 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.
SBA Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
SBAC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.84. 1,171,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,356. SBA Communications has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $252.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications
In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,743.14. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,796.04. The trade was a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SBA Communications
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.