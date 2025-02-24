Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.350-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $302.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,178. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.02). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays cut their target price on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.85.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

