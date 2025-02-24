Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Price Target Cut to $471.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $577.00 to $471.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.

FIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.60.

Shares of FIX stock traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $357.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,229. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $553.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.30.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

