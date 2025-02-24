Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,746 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,517,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,481,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.