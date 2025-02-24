First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,237 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $55.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

