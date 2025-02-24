IFP Advisors Inc Has $8.58 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IJH opened at $62.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.