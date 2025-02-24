First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 364 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,902,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after buying an additional 392,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $136.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

