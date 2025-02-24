FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $253.97 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $239.07 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.75 and a 200 day moving average of $278.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

