Dover Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2735 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

