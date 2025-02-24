Fisher Funds Management LTD Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4,586.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 64,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

