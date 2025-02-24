Callan Capital LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Callan Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Incyte by 11.4% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 59,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $45,051.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,754.72. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,831.23. This represents a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $72.05 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 266.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.