Holistic Financial Partners Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

