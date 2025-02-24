Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Reduced by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.