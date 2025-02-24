BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PMAY opened at $36.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $518.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

